Abstract

This study assessed posttraumatic growth (PTG) across multiple trauma types and by demographic characteristics (i.e., sex, age, education). Moreover, we examined the association between PTG and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms as well as the characteristics and predictors of PTG after sexual violence. A phone survey was conducted in a nationally representative sample of 1,766 Icelandic adults. In total, 1,528 individuals reported having experienced some form of trauma and were included in the analysis, and 563 reported experiencing sexual violence. Interpersonal trauma (e.g., sexual violence, emotional abuse, and domestic violence) was associated with the highest levels of PTG. Moderate levels of PTSD symptoms were associated with the highest levels of PTG, whereas high- or low-level PTSD symptoms were related to less PTG. Women reported significantly more PTG than men, d = 0.16 and survivors of sexual violence reported significantly more PTG than individuals who reported other forms of trauma exposure, d = 0.28. Among sexual violence survivors, no demographic factors were associated with PTG, but cumulative trauma and positive social reactions were significantly related to higher levels of PTG. This study highlights that personal growth can result from aversive experiences and suggests a curvilinear association between PTG and PTSD symptoms.

