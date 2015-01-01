|
Citation
|
Carhuapoma LR, Avadhani R, Hanley DF. Neurocrit. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37340237
|
Abstract
|
Using trial data from the Continuous Hyperosmolar Therapy in Traumatic Brain-Injured Patients (COBI) trial, Sébille and colleagues [1] examined the comparability of patients' and proxies' reports of physical and emotional function of survivors with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). The authors reported that patients with moderate-to-severe TBI and their proxies, family members, and health care professionals differ in their perceptions of the survivors' long-term health state. Proxies had a more pessimistic view than patients in the case of major limitations and more optimistic responses than patients in the case of minor limitations related to physical and emotional health. Sébille and colleagues [1] have demonstrated that proxy responses to health-related quality of life measures for patients with acute neurologic injury have higher patient-proxy agreement for observable attributes relating to physical health and lower patient-proxy agreement for less easily observable attributes relating to psychosocial health [2,3,4,5,6,7].
Language: en