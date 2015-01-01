Abstract

The field of pedestrian safety has advanced with new evidence related to pediatric pedestrian education, the risks of distracted walking, the benefits of design and programming in safe routes to school, and the emergence of the "Vision Zero" strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. This statement is a revision of the 2009 American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement "Pedestrian Safety" and is accompanied by a technical report (https://www.pediatrics.org/cgi/doi/10.1542/peds.2023-062508) providing additional detail to support recommendations. This statement is intended to assist practicing pediatricians to offer evidence-based advice to families about the benefits of active transportation and the specific risks and safety precautions to consider for child pedestrians at different ages. For community pediatricians and the American Academy of Pediatrics, the statement provides an overview of specific programs and policies that, if implemented, could foster independent mobility for children while increasing pediatric pedestrian safety. This statement identifies trends in public health and urban design relevant to pedestrian safety.

