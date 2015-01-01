Abstract

The American Academy of Pediatrics and its members recognize the importance of improving the physician's ability to recognize intimate partner violence (IPV) and understand its effects on child health and development and its role in the continuum of family violence. Pediatricians are in a unique position to identify IPV survivors in pediatric settings, to evaluate and treat children exposed to IPV, and to connect families with available local and national resources. Children exposed to IPV are at increased risk of being abused and neglected and are more likely to develop adverse health, behavioral, psychological, and social disorders later in life. Pediatricians should be aware of these profound effects of exposure to IPV on children and how best to support and advocate for IPV survivors and their children.

