Abstract

This report supports policy recommendations in the accompanying policy statement "Child Pedestrian Safety" (https://www.pediatrics.org/cgi/doi/10.1542/peds.2023-62506). It reviews trends in public health and urban design relevant to pedestrian safety and provides information to assist practicing pediatricians discussing the benefits of active transportation and the specific risks and safety precautions to consider for child pedestrians at different ages. The report offers the evidence base for which programs and policies that, if implemented, could foster independent mobility for children while increasing pediatric pedestrian safety. Since the previous policy statement was published in 2009, the field of pedestrian safety has advanced with new evidence related to pediatric pedestrian education, the risks of distracted walking, the benefits of design and programming in safe routes to school, and the emergence of the "Vision Zero" public health and safety initiatives to prevent all serious and fatal transportation injuries.

Language: en