Abstract

This retrospective cohort study aims to examine concussion incidence rates (IR) in collegiate soccer players and compare IRs based on risk factors including sex, competition level, games/practices, history of concussion, and playing position. Collegiate soccer players were recruited (n = 2,471) from 23 institutions from the NCAA-DoD Concussion Assessment, Research, and Education (CARE) Consortium. Incidence rates for concussion per 1000 athlete exposures (AEs) were calculated across the 2015-16/2016-17 seasons. Incidence rates (IR) comparing risk factor groups were also calculated. A total 162 concussions occurred during the study, for an IR of 0.08/1000 AEs. Females were more likely to have a concussion than males overall (IR = 1.47), and were more likely to have a concussion in games (IR = 1.42) and practices (IR = 2.91). Concussions were more likely during competition compared to practice (IR = 2.53), and less likely in Division III, compared to Divisions I and II, χ(2) = 6.5, p > .05. In the concussed group, male sex was associated with 2.47 times higher odds of playing defender and 2.29 times higher odds of a collision mechanism.



RESULTS confirm previous findings that females and game exposures have higher concussion IR than males and practice exposures.



FINDINGS also supported sex differences in IRs based on exposure type, position, and mechanism.

Language: en