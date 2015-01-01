|
Ammar D, Misra A, Feng F, Bao S. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(6): 418-432.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The safety of vulnerable road users, including bicyclists, has become an increasing societal concern. Factors characterizing bicyclists' crashes with motor vehicles may affect bicyclists' injuries differently depending on the location of these crashes. The purpose of this paper is to provide a comprehensive analysis for identifying significant factors that affect bicyclists' injury levels from crashes occurring at travel lanes and at non-travel lanes (e.g., crosswalks and bicycle lanes). For this purpose, this study applied Multinomial Logistic Regression on the Crash Report Sampling System data for three consecutive years. Bicyclists' injuries were categorized into three levels: (1) Possible, (2) Moderate, and (3) Severe. The study found that running a separate model for each location provided better performances than running an aggregated model for both locations.
