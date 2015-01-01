Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to develop a method to implement muscle forces to a numerical model of a dummy and to evaluate the effect of muscle activation on driver behavior during a frontal collision. The authors focused on the forces acting at the knee, hip, and elbow joints.



METHODS: The authors carried out torque measurements in joints using the Biodex System 4. Then, the previously developed numerical models were modified by introducing the joint torque values. Moments of force were introduced as a function of the rotation angle. During research, numerical simulations were carried out in three stages: in the first stage, a full vehicle crash was analyzed to determine the change of velocity of the vehicle interior; in the second stage, subsidence of the system was realized; in the third stage, a frontal crash was simulated. The models considered the operation of the sensors, airbag and seat belt tensioning system.



RESULTS: A numerical model with the active response of the dummy to the change in position during impact was developed. The results of the dynamic analysis were used to analyze the impact of muscle activation on dummy behavior. The change in shoulders rotation angle, the lateral and vertical displacement of the dummy's center of gravity, and the forces acting between the dummy and the seat belt were compared.



CONCLUSIONS: The effect of muscle action on the behavior of a dummy during a frontal collision was determined.

Language: en