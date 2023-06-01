Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Food insecurity is a potential predictor of intimate partner violence [IPV]. This study i) describes the prevalence of food insecurity and various forms of IPV experience amongst women in Mwanza, Tanzania and ii) assesses the effect of food insecurity and hunger on various forms of women's experience of IPV longitudinally.



METHODS: Women (aged 18-70) who reported having been in a relationship in the past 12 months who had participated in the control arm of one of two randomized controlled trials conducted as part of the MAISHA study were interviewed at four time points (n=1004 at baseline in 2017). Analyses were conducted in 2022. Associations between food insecurity exposures and IPV outcomes were assessed and univariate random effect logistic models conducted to identify relevant socio-demographic variables (including age, education level and socio-economic status) that were statistically significant, and conducted multivariable random effects logistic models, with time included as a fixed effect, to calculate odds ratios indicating associations between food insecurity exposures and IPV outcomes.



RESULTS: Prevalence of food insecurity was 47.7%, 55.6%, 47.2% and 50.8% for each of the four waves respectively, with significant difference in proportion of food insecurity between baseline and Wave 2. Multivariable random effects models indicated that food insecurity was associated with increased odds of exposure to all forms of IPV outcomes and hunger was significantly associated with increased odds of experience of all IPV outcomes, apart from controlling behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Results from this longitudinal analysis of food insecurity and women's reports of IPV experience in a LMIC setting indicate that food insecurity is significantly associated with all forms of IPV, apart from controlling behaviors, amongst women in this sample in Mwanza, Tanzania. Policy and programmatic implications include the need for integrated IPV prevention programming to take into account household food needs.

