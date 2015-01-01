|
Lu X, Hojo S, Mizukoshi A, Katoh T. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1205.
37344806
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In Japan, there are currently no definitive conclusions regarding the characteristics of multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) and electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). This study aimed to determine the prevalence and correlation of MCS and EHS with age, sex, and depression in the Japanese population.
Depression; Electromagnetic hypersensitivity; Japanese population; Multiple chemical sensitivity; Sex-based differences