Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Japan, there are currently no definitive conclusions regarding the characteristics of multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS) and electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). This study aimed to determine the prevalence and correlation of MCS and EHS with age, sex, and depression in the Japanese population.



METHODS: An anonymous self-report questionnaire was distributed to 2,007 participants. Variables such as MCS, EHS, depression score, and demographic characteristics were individually evaluated using the U-test, chi-squared test, and correlation analyses. Moreover, we performed a covariance structure analysis to build a structural equation model.



RESULTS: Older individuals and women were more likely to exhibit MCS and EHS symptoms. Moreover, depression was correlated with MCS and EHS.



CONCLUSIONS: Although MCS and EHS are strongly correlated, they exhibit distinct characteristics and symptoms, indicating that they can be regarded as separate conditions.

Language: en