Abstract

Warming-up Hockey (WUP) is an effective injury prevention programme to reduce acute field hockey injuries among youth. This paper describes the process evaluation of the nationwide scaling-up. We conducted a mixed-methods process evaluation from September 2019 to December 2020 according to the Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation and Maintenance (RE-AIM) framework, focusing on the intervention and its implementation. We collected data through questionnaires, interviews and web/app analytics. Participants were trainers/coaches, technical/board members of hockey clubs (TBMs) and employees of the Royal Dutch Hockey Federation (KNHB). In total, 226 trainers/coaches (61 via WUP and 165 via training courses) and 14 TBMs filled in questionnaires. Ten individuals (four trainers/coaches, four TBMs and two KNHB employees) participated in semistructured interviews. The study showed the following results according to the RE-AIM framework. Reach: According to web/app analytics, 1492 new accounts were registered. Effectiveness: Overall, users were satisfied with WUP and the implementation strategies, and believed WUP could reduce field hockey injuries. Adoption: 63% of the trainers/coaches (enrolled via WUP) indicated they used WUP. Implementation: Most trainers/coaches did not use WUP during every training session or match. Most TBMs promoted WUP in their club. Implementation barriers included lack of integration with other training programmes, 'know-it-all' trainers, lack of supervision on WUP use and delayed start of implementation. Facilitators included perceived added value, information need on injury prevention in small clubs and tailored communication. Maintenance: Users planned to use WUP occasionally. The KNHB intended to integrate WUP in their newly developed Knowledge Platform. To conclude, WUP was evaluated as a useful programme, but adherence to WUP was challenging. Timely preparation and creating an implementation plan based on stakeholder input, including communication at key moments during the sports season and tailored communication, were found to be important during implementation.



FINDINGS can be useful for others planning to implement evidence-based injury prevention programmes on a larger scale.

Language: en