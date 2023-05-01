Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injuries play a significant role in pediatric injury-related mortality and morbidity. In this study, we aim to explore the relationship between patient demographics, socioeconomic factos and burn severity in pediatric patients.



METHODS: Patients under age 14 hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center for burn injury between 2015 and 2021 were reviewed. Demographic variables including mechanism of burn, total body surface area (TBSA) involvement, surgical intervention, hospital length of stay (LOS), and LOS per TBSA burn were extracted. The Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was calculated to further assess socioeconomic factors.



RESULTS: We included 399 patients under the age of 14 hospitalized for burn injuries at our institution between 2015 and 2021. The median age was 2 (IQR 1-6) years old, and 42.6% were female. High ADI (p = 0.018), Caucasian race (p = 0.001), and flame mechanism (p < 0.001) were independently associated with burn TBSA> 5%. LOS per TBSA was shorter in the Caucasian population (p = 0.022).



CONCLUSION: In burn injury patients, further research is necessary to investigate modifiable risk factors in individuals of Caucasian race or lower socioeconomic status to target effective prevention campaigns.

Language: en