Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue that affects many women, including pregnant women. The aim of this comprehensive review is to examine the prevalence of IPV during pregnancy and its adverse effects on maternal and fetal health. IPV during pregnancy can take various forms, including physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse. The consequences of IPV during pregnancy can be severe, with adverse effects on maternal and fetal health including an increased risk of preterm birth, low birth weight (LBW), fetal injury, maternal depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and even maternal death. Identifying women experiencing IPV during pregnancy and providing appropriate support and care can help mitigate the adverse effects on maternal and fetal health. The review also discusses various interventions and strategies that can be used to prevent IPV during pregnancy, such as screening and counseling for IPV, training healthcare providers to identify and manage IPV during pregnancy, and providing resources and support for women who experience IPV. Overall, the review highlights the need for increased awareness, research, and resources to prevent and address IPV during pregnancy and to promote the health and well-being of women and their infants.

