Kasum M, Gavić L, Mandic P, Tadin A. Dent. Traumatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37341423
OBJECTIVES/AIM: Sports-related dental injuries occur frequently among athletes due to inadequate knowledge and prevention measures. The aim of the study was to assess knowledge, attitudes, and practices of active soccer players from all leagues in Croatia regarding traumatic dental injuries and the use of mouthguards. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 393 respondents completed a questionnaire-based online survey from March 2022 to April 2022. The questionnaire consisted of 37 questions divided in four sections: demographic characteristics, experience with orofacial injuries, knowledge of emergency therapeutic procedures for dental injuries, and behaviors related to the use of a mouthguard.
dental injuries; emergency procedures; knowledge; mouthguard; soccer player