Abstract

OBJECTIVES/AIM: Sports-related dental injuries occur frequently among athletes due to inadequate knowledge and prevention measures. The aim of the study was to assess knowledge, attitudes, and practices of active soccer players from all leagues in Croatia regarding traumatic dental injuries and the use of mouthguards. MATERIAL AND METHODS: 393 respondents completed a questionnaire-based online survey from March 2022 to April 2022. The questionnaire consisted of 37 questions divided in four sections: demographic characteristics, experience with orofacial injuries, knowledge of emergency therapeutic procedures for dental injuries, and behaviors related to the use of a mouthguard.



RESULTS: Insufficient knowledge was confirmed by a total score of 2.8 ± 2.8 points, with a possible maximum of 11. Respondents' better knowledge can be associated with educational level (p = .002), playing position (p = .046), and personally experienced injuries to the face and jaw (p ≤ .001) and teeth (p = .022). Less than 40% of respondents suffered facial and jaw injuries while playing football and 18.6% suffered dental injuries. Although most respondents (93.9%) were familiar with mouthguards and 68.9% believed that they help prevent injuries while playing football, only 16% used them.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed significant gaps in knowledge regarding dental injuries and the practice of mouthguard usage among Croatian soccer players. Therefore, it is evident that additional education is needed to prevent dental injuries and take proper procedures when taking care of them among the examined population.

