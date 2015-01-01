Abstract

Rising temperatures are mainly associated with wildfires but the incidence of fire may also increase in the urban context. Yet, fire in Delhi, as elsewhere in the towns and cities of the global South, remains largely invisible despite the nearly 11 million people each year who are burnt severely enough to require medical attention. This article focuses on whether summer temperatures in Delhi are rising and whether higher temperatures and lower humidity contribute to a greater number of urban fires. The data strongly suggest a relationship between the warming city, an increasing number of summer fires, and rising global temperatures. Delhi, however, is only one example of an urban reality common to much of the global South. Similar questions about the incidence of fires and whether they are increasing need to be asked of other cities and towns that share the same vulnerabilities.

