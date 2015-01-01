Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study explored the association between Childhood maltreatment (CM) experiences and life satisfaction in adolescents with eating disorders (EDs).



METHODS: Adolescent inpatients with EDs completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, the Satisfaction With Life Scale, the Brief Symptom Inventory and the Eating Disorder Inventory-2 at admission (n = 361) and discharge (n = 354). A network analysis was conducted to identify the shortest pathways between different types of CM and life satisfaction at admission and discharge.



RESULTS: General psychopathology, life satisfaction, and ED symptoms improved from admission to discharge. At admission, emotional abuse and emotional neglect were included in the pathway between sexual/physical abuse and life satisfaction. Emotional neglect was directly connected with life satisfaction while emotional abuse was connected through feeling disliked by others, feelings of inferiority and worthlessness. At discharge, only the direct negative connection between emotional neglect and perception of excellent conditions in the life persisted.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional maltreatment experiences and general psychopathology, but not disordered eating symptoms, are involved in the association between sexual/physical CM and life satisfaction in adolescents with EDs. Emotional neglect may affect life satisfaction regardless of symptoms severity. These findings inform clinicians for assessment and treatment of maltreated adolescents with EDs.

