Champagne AS, Yao X, McFaull SR, Saxena S, Gordon KR, Babul S, Thompson W. Health Rep. 2023; 34(6): 17-28.
(Copyright © 2023, Statistics Canada)
37342962
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are a major public health concern impacting the lives of many Canadians. Among all TBIs, concussions are the most common. However, to date, the incidence of concussions among the Canadian population, has remained unknown. To address this data surveillance gap, this study presents national estimates on the percentage of Canadians aged 12 years or older (excluding those living in the territories) who sustained one or more concussions in 2019. DATA AND METHODS: This study used data collected from the Traumatic Brain Injury Rapid Response (TBIRR) module of the 2020 Canadian Community Health Survey, a cross-sectional health survey. Descriptive statistics and logistic regressions were conducted to summarize the information in the TBIRR module.
epidemiology; incidence; concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; Canadian Community Health Survey