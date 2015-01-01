Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are a major public health concern impacting the lives of many Canadians. Among all TBIs, concussions are the most common. However, to date, the incidence of concussions among the Canadian population, has remained unknown. To address this data surveillance gap, this study presents national estimates on the percentage of Canadians aged 12 years or older (excluding those living in the territories) who sustained one or more concussions in 2019. DATA AND METHODS: This study used data collected from the Traumatic Brain Injury Rapid Response (TBIRR) module of the 2020 Canadian Community Health Survey, a cross-sectional health survey. Descriptive statistics and logistic regressions were conducted to summarize the information in the TBIRR module.



RESULTS: This study found that approximately 1.6% of Canadians aged 12 years or older reported sustaining one or more concussions in 2019. Age was significantly associated with concussion incidence after controlling for sex and annual household income, and the locations and activities surrounding respondents' most serious concussions varied by age group. Over one-third of respondents sustained multiple concussions.



INTERPRETATION: The results suggest that certain populations, particularly younger individuals, may be more affected by concussions. While circumstances surrounding concussions vary by age group, the most important contributing factors were sports or physical activities among youth and falls among the adult population. Monitoring concussions among the national population is an important activity in injury surveillance, as it can help evaluate the efficacy of injury prevention intervention and better understand knowledge gaps and the burden of this injury.

