Citation
Rotermann M. Health Rep. 2023; 34(6): 3-16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Statistics Canada)
DOI
PMID
37342961
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The 2018 Cannabis Act legalizing the production, sale, and use of cannabis for non-medical purposes renewed interest in the importance of ongoing and more detailed monitoring of cannabis consumption and consequences. Some cannabis users will experience impaired control over their use of cannabis, putting them at risk for cannabis use disorder (CUD, sometimes called addiction) and other harms. Including the Severity of Dependence Scale (SDS) in the annual Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) would allow for monitoring of one of the more harmful consequences of cannabis use in the post-legalization period. DATA AND METHODS: Data from the nationally representative 2019-2020 CCHS were used to examine cannabis consumers with and without impaired control. Respondents who used cannabis in the past year were categorized according to their SDS scores: those with impaired control (SDS ≥ 4) versus those without impaired control (SDS < 4). Cross-tabulations were used to examine the sociodemographic, mental health, health behaviour and cannabis exposure characteristics of those with impaired control. Multivariable logistic regression models assessed associations between these characteristics and the risk of impaired control. The prevalence of self-reported cannabis-related problems experienced by consumers-with and without impaired control-is also presented.
Language: en
Keywords
marijuana; illicit drug use; C-45; Cannabis Act; cannabis-related problems; controlled and illegal drugs; dependence; population survey; problematic use