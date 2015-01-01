|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Internalized ageism and stigma of mental illness may disempower older people and impede help-seeking among those at risk of depression. Arts are deemed enjoyable, stigma-free, and conducive to mental health, and a participatory approach can engage and empower potential service users. This study aimed to co-design a cultural art program and test its feasibility in empowering older Chinese people in Hong Kong and preventing depression. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Adopting a participatory approach and guided by the Knowledge-to-Action framework, we co-designed a 9-session group art program using Chinese calligraphy as the channel for gaining emotional awareness and facilitating expression. The iterative participatory co-design process engaged 10 older people, 3 researchers, 3 art therapists, and 2 social workers through multiple workshops and interviews. We tested the program's acceptability and feasibility in 15 community-dwelling older people at risk of depression (mean age = 71.6). Mixed methods were used, including pre- and postintervention questionnaires, observation, and focus groups.
