Aibangbee M, Micheal S, Mapedzahama V, Liamputtong P, Pithavadian R, Hossain Z, Mpofu E, Dune T. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1605801.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37342678
OBJECTIVES: Migrants and refugee youth (MRY) in Western nations are less likely to participate in sexual reproductive health (SRH) services. Consequently, MRY are more likely to encounter adverse SRH experiences due to limited access to and knowledge of SRH services. A scoping review was conducted to examine MRY's understanding of and the implications for inclusive sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) programs and policies.
Language: en
youth; human rights; migrant; refugee youth; reproductive health; sexual health