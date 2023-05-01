SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Aggarwal NK. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jaac.2023.05.019

PMID

37341670

Abstract

Several recent studies have investigated the mental health consequences of structural racism. Structural racism has been defined as "macro-level societal conditions that limit opportunities, resources, and well-being of less privileged groups on the basis of race/ethnicity and/or other statuses, including but not limited to, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, social class or socioeconomic status (SES), religion, geographic residence, national origin, immigration status, limited English proficiency, physical characteristics, or health conditions."(1) Researchers have hypothesized that the trauma of structural racism transmits across generations through pathways that are physiological (ie, compromised immune systems, activated hormonal stress responses), environmental (ie, limited access to housing, health care, employment, and income), social (ie, domestic violence, substance consumption, criminal justice involvement), and psychological (ie, family histories of depression, anxiety, and traumatic stress-disorders).(2).


Language: en
