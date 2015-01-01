|
San Martín C, Laborda MA, Miguez G, Sanchez A, Vervliet B, Quezada-Scholz V. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2023; 81: e101886.
37343426
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Early aversive experiences, which have been associated with elevated anxiety and intolerance of uncertainty (IUS), may contribute negatively to fear conditioning learning. The aim of the present study was to analyze the relation among individual differences in childhood maltreatment experiences, trait anxiety, and IUS in adulthood; and to determine how these variables could affect fear learning discrimination and avoidance generalization.
Anxious proneness; Anxious vulnerability; Experimental psychopathology; Human fear conditioning