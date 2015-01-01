Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Early aversive experiences, which have been associated with elevated anxiety and intolerance of uncertainty (IUS), may contribute negatively to fear conditioning learning. The aim of the present study was to analyze the relation among individual differences in childhood maltreatment experiences, trait anxiety, and IUS in adulthood; and to determine how these variables could affect fear learning discrimination and avoidance generalization.



METHODS: We adapted an avoidance procedure in an online fear learning task. Two pictures of different lamp colors (CS+) were first associated with two aversive images (US), while a third color was not (CS-). Next, clicking a button during one CS + could effectively avoid the US (CS + av), but not during the other (CS + unav). Finally, avoidance generalization was tested to lamp colors that were between CS- and CS + av (safety dimension) and CS + av and CS + unav (avoidability dimension). With a sample of 67 participants, we measured ratings of relief, expectancy, and anxiety, as well as button presses and individual differences (STAI, IUS and MAES).



RESULTS: Aversive early experiences were positively related to trait anxiety and intolerance of uncertainty. The results of the task further suggested that maltreatment experience contributes to be more attentive to aversive signals, which could be implicated in leading to difficulties in discrimination learning. LIMITATIONS: Online experiments implies some loss of control over subjects and environment that can threaten internal validity. Likewise, the commitment of participants may be low.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that early aversive experience and anxiety could contribute to the development of IUS, which likely contributes to the development of avoidance behavior.

Language: en