Citation
Levis M, Levy J, Dent KR, Dufort V, Gobbel GT, Watts BV, Shiner B. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 84(4): 22m14568.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
DOI
PMID
37341477
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide risk prediction models frequently rely on structured electronic health record (EHR) data, including patient demographics and health care usage variables. Unstructured EHR data, such as clinical notes, may improve predictive accuracy by allowing access to detailed information that does not exist in structured data fields. To assess comparative benefits of including unstructured data, we developed a large case-control dataset matched on a state-of-the-art structured EHR suicide risk algorithm, utilized natural language processing (NLP) to derive a clinical note predictive model, and evaluated to what extent this model provided predictive accuracy over and above existing predictive thresholds.
Language: en