Abstract

Researchers have tested associations between ineffective arguing and emotional distress among couples without relationship violence. Moreover, studies have demonstrated associations between physical violence perpetration and victimization in the aftermath of emotional distress. However, there is a paucity of research examining linkages between ineffective arguing, emotional distress, and physical violence perpetration or victimization. Dyadic data from 231 married, heterosexual couples seeking therapy were used to test a model examining pathways between ineffective arguing and physical violence perpetration and victimization through emotional distress. The hypothesized model was compared to two plausible alternative models.



RESULTS revealed higher levels of men's ineffective arguing were positively associated with men's physical violence perpetration, both directly and indirectly, through higher levels of emotional distress. Higher levels of men's ineffective arguing were associated with lower men's physical violence perpetration through higher levels of women's emotional distress.



RESULTS can inform the clinical treatment of interpersonal violence by targeting ineffective arguing and emotional distress.

