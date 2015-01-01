Abstract

Research in severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) has historically been limited by studies with relatively small sample sizes that result in low power to detect small, yet clinically meaningful outcomes. Data sharing and integration from existing sources hold promise to yield larger more robust sample sizes that improve the potential signal and generalizability of important research question. However, curation and harmonization of data of different types and of disparate provenance is challenging. We report our approach and experience integrating multiple TBI datasets containing collected physiological data, including both expected and unexpected challenges encountered in the integration process. Our harmonized dataset included data on 1,536 patients from the COBRIT, EPO Severe TBI, BEST-TRIP, ProTECT III, TRACK-TBI, BOOST-2, and BTGH-Database studies. We conclude with process recommendations for data acquisition for future prospective studies to aid integration of these data with existing studies. These recommendations include using common data elements whenever possible, a standardized recording system for labeling and timing of high-frequency physiological data, and for secondary use of studies in systems like FITBIR, to engage investigators who collected the original data.

