Bozic A, Baskovic M, Ivanac G. Rozhl. Chir. 2023; 102(4): 174-179.

(Copyright © 2023, Nakladem Ceskoslovenske Chirurgicke Spolecnosti)

10.33699/PIS.2023.102.4.174-179

37344199

Child abuse, whether physical, sexual, or psychological, is a health and social problem both globally and regionally. During the examination and diagnostic treatment of a child due to trauma, it is necessary to take into account physical abuse as a possible cause of trauma. We present the case of a female newborn referred from the General Hospital due to inconsolable crying and poor mobility of the left leg. According to the anamnesis, clinical examination, and diagnostic processing, physical violence was highly suspected. Specific fractures were verified by X-ray and computed tomography, and after excluding possible other causes, the case was reported to the competent institutions that excluded the child from the family. Given the increase in domestic violence, healthcare professionals must be aware of the fact that they must pay extra attention to certain indicators and act accordingly. When abuse is suspected, such children require a multidisciplinary approach by several specialists to minimize the possibility of error in the final diagnosis.


newborn; Child abuse; new-born child; radiology

