|
Citation
|
Flori JN, Schreiner AM, Dunn ME, Crisafulli MJ, Lynch GT, Dvorak RD, Davis CA. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37344387
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite modest reductions in alcohol use among college students, drinking-related harms continue to be prevalent. Group-delivered programs have had little impact on drinking except for experiential expectancy challenge interventions that are impractical because they rely on alcohol administration. Expectancy Challenge Alcohol Literacy Curriculum (ECALC), however, offers a non-experiential alternative suitable for widespread implementation for universal, selective, or indicated prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; Alcohol; college students; expectancies