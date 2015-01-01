|
Tatar M, Faraji MR, Keyes K, Wilson FA, Jalali MS. Am. J. Addict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37344967
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Drug poisoning is a leading cause of unintentional deaths in the United States. Despite the growing literature, there are a few recent analyses of a wide range of community-level social vulnerability features contributing to drug poisoning mortality. Current studies on this topic face three limitations: often studying a limited subset of vulnerability features, focusing on small sample sizes, or solely including local data. To address this gap, we conducted a national-level analysis to study the impacts of several social vulnerability features in predicting drug mortality rates in the United States.
Language: en