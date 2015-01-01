|
Citation
|
Benjamin E, Giuliano KK. Am. J. Nurs. 2023; 123(7): 46-47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37345781
|
Abstract
|
This is the fifth article in a series on nurse innovators, which focuses whenever possible on nurse-engineer partnerships and outlines working, replicable models of collaboration between the two disciplines. In this installment, we profile Katherine N. Scafide, a forensic nurse and researcher, who has partnered with engineers over many years to improve bruise detection in patients with dark skin tone.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Contusions/diagnosis; *Skin Pigmentation; Patients