Benjamin E, Giuliano KK. Am. J. Nurs. 2023; 123(7): 46-47.

This is the fifth article in a series on nurse innovators, which focuses whenever possible on nurse-engineer partnerships and outlines working, replicable models of collaboration between the two disciplines. In this installment, we profile Katherine N. Scafide, a forensic nurse and researcher, who has partnered with engineers over many years to improve bruise detection in patients with dark skin tone.


