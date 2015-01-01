|
Crane A, Roccaforte A, Webbe F, LoGalbo A. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37348054
OBJECTIVE: Concussion is a growing public health concern given the large number of youth and collegiate athletes participating in collision sports. Sport-related concussions can have an adverse impact on student-athletes' health and academic performance. Athletic programs within academic organizations are motivated to employ the most effective and efficient diagnostic and recovery procedures to minimize the duration and impact of these symptoms on student-athletes' functioning. The present study sought to further our understanding regarding the value and frequency of conducting baseline assessments when evaluating sport-related concussions.
Language: en
Assessment; Mild cognitive impairment; Practice effects/reliable change