Abstract

Drug use disorders are increasingly recognized as the main cause of public health issues worldwide. The current analysis aims to provide the most comprehensive, updated estimates of the burden from drug use disorders at global, regional, and national levels during the past three decades. Prevalence, incidence, deaths, and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) were estimated from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2019 by age and sex for drug use disorder as well as its four main categories (opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, amphetamine use disorders, and cannabis use disorders) in 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2019. DisMod-MR 2.1, and Bayesian meta-regression were used to analyze prevalence and incidence, while the Cause of Death Ensemble model (CODEm) was used to estimate death of diseases. Globally, the burden of drug use disorders, as measured by the average annual percentage change (AAPC) of deaths and DALYs, continues to increase. The patterns by regions of DALYs due to drug use disorders varied significantly, and it is mainly in developed countries and concentrated among young people and males. Programs for drug use disorders management should be improved, particularly in opioid use disorders. Governments will face increasing demand for treatment and support services, and effective prevention as well as control strategies are required to reduce the burden from these causes.

