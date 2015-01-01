Abstract

This study examined a two-mediator model with both empathy and anger as mediators in the association between children's normative beliefs about aggression and forms (relational and physical) and functions (reactive and proactive) of aggressive behavior. Ninety-eight children (54% males, M(age)=46.21months, SD = 8.84months) reported their approval of relationally and physically aggressive behaviors depicted in iconic (animation) and enactive (toy figurines) hypothetical scenarios. Children's aggression, empathy and anger were measured using teacher reports. No main effects of normative beliefs about aggression on the corresponding aggressive behavior were found. Normative beliefs about aggression were negatively associated with empathy and empathy was significantly associated with relational aggression, suggesting that developing social emotional processes mediate the relation between social cognitions and aggression. Anger was associated with aggression, but not normative beliefs about aggression. The findings provide support for the distinction between subtypes of aggressive behavior in young children and the developing social-cognitive and affective processes that influence these behaviors.

Language: en