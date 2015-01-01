SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matsumoto Y, Tanno K, Nakamura Y, Hamamoto K, Yoshihara H, Fukuchi T, Oyama-Manabe N, Sugawara H. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(6): e7576.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.7576

37346886

PMC10279935

KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: With the aging of the population, physicians need to pay more attention to assessing the presence or absence of pelvic fractures and urinary retention associated with urethral injury due to such fractures in the elderly when falling from bicycles.

ABSTRACT: Walking ability does not rule out the presence of pelvic fractures. Many geriatric patients are likely to fall off bicycles. Physicians should pay more attention when assessing complications related to urethral trauma caused by pelvic fractures in the elderly after falling from bicycles.


Language: en

bicycle falls; geriatric; geriatric cyclists; pelvic dislocation; pelvic fracture; urethral injury

