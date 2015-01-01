|
Matsumoto Y, Tanno K, Nakamura Y, Hamamoto K, Yoshihara H, Fukuchi T, Oyama-Manabe N, Sugawara H. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(6): e7576.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37346886
KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: With the aging of the population, physicians need to pay more attention to assessing the presence or absence of pelvic fractures and urinary retention associated with urethral injury due to such fractures in the elderly when falling from bicycles.
bicycle falls; geriatric; geriatric cyclists; pelvic dislocation; pelvic fracture; urethral injury