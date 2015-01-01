SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Turner MD. Cureus 2023; 15(5): e39298.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.39298

37346210

PMC10281476

For centuries, the sudden and mysterious death of King Henry I has been attributed to a large meal of lampreys that accidentally poisoned the unfortunate monarch. In this article, we conclude that lampreys were likely not the cause of the king's illness, nor is it likely that he was deliberately poisoned. Although a wide variety of abdominal pathologies could have been responsible, we suggest that a sporadic central nervous system (CNS) infection of Listeria monocytogenes appears to be the most likely cause of Henry's death, correlating with both his symptoms and rapid decline.


poisoning; england; food poisoning; henry i; king; lamprey; listeria monocytogenes; medical history

