PURPOSE: To investigate the direct and indirect pathways between verbal bullying and adverse oral conditions among school-aged children.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted with 8- to 10-year-old children, enrolled in public schools in Southern Brazil. Verbal bullying was collected by self-reports. Independent variables included sociodemographic characteristics (sex, age, household income, and caregivers' educational level) and oral conditions (anterior open bite, anterior teeth crowding, upper anterior diastema, large overjet, untreated dental caries, and PUFA index). The pathways between verbal bullying and the independent variables were analysed through structural equation modelling.



RESULTS: 1369 children were included. The prevalence of verbal bullying was 26.2% (95% confidence interval [CI] 23.9-28.6%). Verbal bullying was directly influenced by large overjet (standard coefficient [SC] 0.13, P < 0.01), untreated dental caries (SC 0.63, P = 0.01) and PUFA index (SC 0.75, P = 0.02). Sex (SC - 0.005, P = .04) and age (SC - 0.006, P < 0.01) indirectly influenced verbal bullying via untreated dental caries.



CONCLUSIONS: Verbal bullying was directly influenced by large overjet, untreated dental caries and PUFA index. Sex and age indirectly impacted verbal bullying through untreated dental caries.

