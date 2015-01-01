SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Fischer A, Fitzgerald M, Curtis K, Balogh ZJ. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00068-023-02288-8

37347297

Operating since 2012 under the auspices of the Australian Trauma Quality Improvement Program (AusTQIP), the Australian Trauma Registry (ATR) has established itself as a leading clinical quality registry (CQR). Initially developed as a national program for improved safety and quality trauma care across Australian trauma centers, it has since expanded to include New Zealand, becoming one of the few bi-national trauma registries. The registry has recorded close to 100,000 episodes of care for severely injured patients since its inception, with 10.7% growth in annual inclusions. The ATR, administered by the National Trauma Research Institute (NTRI), monitors the continuum of trauma care from pre-hospital settings, to discharge from definitive care. Collection and analysis of data about severely injured trauma patients, their injuries, management and outcomes, aims to inform future improvements to health service provision and reduce preventable morbidity and mortality.


Trauma; Trauma registry; Polytrauma; Trauma quality improvement; Trauma systems

