SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andersson D, Wahlgren L, Schantz P. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1012222.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2022.1012222

PMID

37346457

PMCID

PMC10281529

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Every walk takes place in a route environment, and it can play an important role in deterring or facilitating walking, and will always affect the environmental unwell-well-being of pedestrians. The aim of this study is to illuminate which the important route environmental variables are in this respect. The focus is, therefore, on pedestrians' perceptions of route environmental variables and how they relate to overall appraisals of route environments as hindering-stimulating for walking and unsafe-safe for reasons of traffic.

METHODS: Commuting pedestrians in the inner urban area of Stockholm, Sweden (n = 294, 49.5 ± 10.4 years, 77% women), were recruited via advertisements. They evaluated their commuting route environments using a self-report tool, the Active Commuting Route Environment Scale (ACRES). Correlation, multiple regression, and mediation analyses were used to study the relationships between the variables and the outcome variables.

RESULTS: Aesthetics and greenery appear to strongly stimulate walking, whereas noise, a proxy for motorized traffic, hinders it. Furthermore, aesthetics is positively related to traffic safety, whereas conflicts have the opposite role. Conflicts is an intermediate outcome, representing several basic environmental variables, some of which were directly and negatively related to unsafe-safe traffic.

CONCLUSION: Route environmental variables appear to be potent factors in deterring or facilitating walking. This knowledge is of importance for policymakers and urban planners when designing route environments with the aim of attracting new pedestrians, and simultaneously stimulating those who already walk to keep on.


Language: en

Keywords

walking; noise; aesthetics; conflicts; environmental unwellbeing – well-being; greenery; route environment; vehicle speed

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print