Abstract

BACKGROUND: Every walk takes place in a route environment, and it can play an important role in deterring or facilitating walking, and will always affect the environmental unwell-well-being of pedestrians. The aim of this study is to illuminate which the important route environmental variables are in this respect. The focus is, therefore, on pedestrians' perceptions of route environmental variables and how they relate to overall appraisals of route environments as hindering-stimulating for walking and unsafe-safe for reasons of traffic.



METHODS: Commuting pedestrians in the inner urban area of Stockholm, Sweden (n = 294, 49.5 ± 10.4 years, 77% women), were recruited via advertisements. They evaluated their commuting route environments using a self-report tool, the Active Commuting Route Environment Scale (ACRES). Correlation, multiple regression, and mediation analyses were used to study the relationships between the variables and the outcome variables.



RESULTS: Aesthetics and greenery appear to strongly stimulate walking, whereas noise, a proxy for motorized traffic, hinders it. Furthermore, aesthetics is positively related to traffic safety, whereas conflicts have the opposite role. Conflicts is an intermediate outcome, representing several basic environmental variables, some of which were directly and negatively related to unsafe-safe traffic.



CONCLUSION: Route environmental variables appear to be potent factors in deterring or facilitating walking. This knowledge is of importance for policymakers and urban planners when designing route environments with the aim of attracting new pedestrians, and simultaneously stimulating those who already walk to keep on.

