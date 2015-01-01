|
Citation
Bartolomé-Valenzuela M, Pereda N, Guilera G. Gac. Sanit. 2023; 37: e102314.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37348295
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To describe the extension of the adverse experiences, including victimization, lived in childhood and adulthood in a sample of people with severe mental illness residing in Barcelona, Spain.
Language: es
Keywords
Child abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; Abuso sexual infantil; Adult survivors of child adverse events; Adultos sobrevivientes de eventos adversos infantiles; Experiencias adversas en la infancia; Hospitales psiquiátricos; Mental disorders; Psychiatric hospitals; Sexual; Trastornos mentales