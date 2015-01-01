Abstract

AIM: To identify the barriers, challenges, and enablers that clinical champions experience whilst implementing Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) screening within Emergency Departments (EDs).



BACKGROUND: Champions support the introduction of IPV screening within EDs. This paper shares new knowledge about IPV practice change champions: barriers, challenges and enablers they experienced in their efforts.



DESIGN: Between 2017-2019, semi structured qualitative interviews were conducted with 23 individuals who identified as champions, working to introduce routine IPV in two rural tertiary hospital Emergency Departments. An interpretive framework and process of constant comparison was used to thematically analyse data from transcribed interviews.



RESULTS: Champions identified barriers, challenges, and enablers that they experienced. Enablers included: support for the work of champions; champion leadership and collegiality; and training for the champion role. Challenges and Barriers included: resistance to a change in the focus of practice; and workflow and workload.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Nurse champions can effectively support IPV practice change but face certain barriers, challenges and enablers. Nurse managers can use this information to support champions to undertake their role effectively in order to better meet the needs of individuals experiencing IPV.

Language: en