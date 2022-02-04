|
Zhang Y, Zhang Y, Hu D, Liu Y, Ding X, Xu K, Wu M, Wang J. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2023; 69: e101297.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37348238
QUESTION: The incidence of self-injurious behavior in adolescents and young adults is on the rise. Seeking care in the emergency department after self-injurious behavior is one way they signal for help. The purpose of this systematic evaluation was to synthesize the best available qualitative research evidence on young people's experiences of emergency department visits following self-harm behaviors and their need for emergency medical services. STUDY SELECTION AND ANALYSIS: Eleven databases were retrieved with predefined search terms from database construction to February 4, 2022. Literature was screened according to inclusion and exclusion criteria and quality assessment.
Language: en
Young adults; Adolescents; Systematic review; Qualitative; Emergency service; Lived experience; Self-injurious behavior