OBJECTIVES: Few studies have considered how trends in opioid poisonings have changed among older adults. The objective of this study was to examine trends in fatal and nonfatal opioid-related poisonings ("exposures") among older adults.



METHODS: National poison center data were used to examine trends in characteristics of reported exposures to commonly prescribed opioids between 2015 and 2021 among adults 60 years or older. We estimated the proportion of opioid exposures by demographic characteristics, the specific opioid(s) involved, exposure type, route of administration, other substances co-used, and medical outcomes for each calendar year. We estimated whether there were linear changes in prevalence by year using logistic regression.



RESULTS: Although there was a decrease in the number of opioid exposures within the study population from 7706 in 2015 to 7337 in 2021 (a 4.8% decrease, P = 0.04), exposures increased for adults aged 70 to 79 years (a 14.0% increase, P < 0.001). The proportion classified as "abuse" increased by 63.3% (P < 0.001). There were significant decreases in the proportion involving hydromorphone (a 23.3% decrease, P < 0.001) and morphine (a 22.0% decrease, P < 0.001), with an increase involving buprenorphine (a 216.0% increase, P < 0.001). The proportion increased for co-use of cocaine (a 488.9% increase, P < 0.001) and methamphetamine (a 220.0% increase, P = 0.02), with a decrease in co-use of benzodiazepines (a 25.5% decrease, P < 0.001). The proportion of major medical outcomes increased by 93.9% (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: National patterns of opioid-related poisonings are shifting among older adults, including the types of opioids involved and co-use of other drugs. These results can inform prevention and harm reduction efforts aimed at older adults.

