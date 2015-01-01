SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jo J, Williams KL, Wallace J, Anand M, Anesi TJ, Brewer C, Burns CL, Hefley WF, St Julien ZN, Tang AR, Zuckerman SL, Terry DP, Yengo-Kahn AM. J. Athl. Train. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))

DOI

10.4085/1062-6050-0072.23

PMID

37347141

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sport-related concussion (SRC) is an evolving public health concern among youth athletes. Despite emerging evidence that race/ethnicity are important factors in determining concussion outcomes, studies examining race/ethnicity are limited. We conducted a systematic review to: 1) determine the prevalence of SRC studies that report race/ethnicity of their participants, 2) describe how race/ethnicity are used within each study, and 3) assess predictive factors for reporting of race/ethnicity. DATA SOURCES: PubMed/Embase/PsycINFO/CINAHL databases. STUDY SELECTION: Study inclusion criteria were: 1) primary/peer-reviewed research 2) related to the diagnosis/treatment/recovery of SRC 3) involving school-aged athletes (ages 5-25) 4) with ≥ 25 participants. The search was performed 03/2021 and included only studies published after 03/2013. DATA EXTRACTION: For each article, we looked at whether race/ethnicity were reported, and if so, which races/ethnicities were mentioned. For each race/ethnicity mentioned, we extracted the corresponding sample size and how they were used as variables in the study. DATA SYNTHESIS: Of 4,583 studies screened, 854 articles met inclusion criteria. Of the included articles, 132 (15.5%) reported race of their sample and 65 (7.6%) reported ethnicity, whereas 721 (84.4%) reported neither. When examining the demographic characteristics of the 132 studies that reported race, 69.8% of athletes were reported to be White. Additionally, 79.5% of these studies solely used race as a demographic descriptor as opposed to as a main exposure or covariate of interest. Studies published more recently were more likely to report race. Further, specific study/journal topics and geographic location of the authors were more likely to report race.

CONCLUSIONS: Reporting of race/ethnicity is limited in current SRC literature. Future studies should improve the reporting of race/ethnicity, diversify study samples by focusing on enrolling athletes from underrepresented groups, and consider the potential impact of race/ethnicity as social determinants of health on risk factors, recovery, and long-term sequelae after SRC.


Language: en

Keywords

Health disparities; head injuries; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); social determinants of health (SDOH)

