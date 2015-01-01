Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sport-related concussion (SRC) is an evolving public health concern among youth athletes. Despite emerging evidence that race/ethnicity are important factors in determining concussion outcomes, studies examining race/ethnicity are limited. We conducted a systematic review to: 1) determine the prevalence of SRC studies that report race/ethnicity of their participants, 2) describe how race/ethnicity are used within each study, and 3) assess predictive factors for reporting of race/ethnicity. DATA SOURCES: PubMed/Embase/PsycINFO/CINAHL databases. STUDY SELECTION: Study inclusion criteria were: 1) primary/peer-reviewed research 2) related to the diagnosis/treatment/recovery of SRC 3) involving school-aged athletes (ages 5-25) 4) with ≥ 25 participants. The search was performed 03/2021 and included only studies published after 03/2013. DATA EXTRACTION: For each article, we looked at whether race/ethnicity were reported, and if so, which races/ethnicities were mentioned. For each race/ethnicity mentioned, we extracted the corresponding sample size and how they were used as variables in the study. DATA SYNTHESIS: Of 4,583 studies screened, 854 articles met inclusion criteria. Of the included articles, 132 (15.5%) reported race of their sample and 65 (7.6%) reported ethnicity, whereas 721 (84.4%) reported neither. When examining the demographic characteristics of the 132 studies that reported race, 69.8% of athletes were reported to be White. Additionally, 79.5% of these studies solely used race as a demographic descriptor as opposed to as a main exposure or covariate of interest. Studies published more recently were more likely to report race. Further, specific study/journal topics and geographic location of the authors were more likely to report race.



CONCLUSIONS: Reporting of race/ethnicity is limited in current SRC literature. Future studies should improve the reporting of race/ethnicity, diversify study samples by focusing on enrolling athletes from underrepresented groups, and consider the potential impact of race/ethnicity as social determinants of health on risk factors, recovery, and long-term sequelae after SRC.

Language: en