Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to describe the types of equestrian-related musculoskeletal injuries and their management.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the charts of 19 patients who presented with injuries from equestrian activities at a chiropractic practice from December 2000 to December 2020. Deidentified data were extracted from the charts and summarized.



RESULTS: Of the 19 patients, 42.3% presented with acute trauma, 38.5% had overuse injuries, and 19.2% had chronic injuries as a result of previous trauma. We found that 90% of overuse injuries and 18.2% of acute injuries led to chronic conditions that needed ongoing management.



CONCLUSION: From this sample of patients, there was a high percentage of overuse and chronic injuries for patients who participated in equestrian activities.

Language: en