Abstract

Background and Purpose: The Resilience Scale (RS) RS-25 and shortened RS-14 have measured resilience but not with nurses. Our purpose was to investigate both for nurses.



METHODS: A random sample of 345 RNs from the North Carolina Board of Nursing completed an online questionnaire. Parallel analysis, factor analysis, and receiver operating characteristic analysis were performed.



RESULTS: Previous RS factor models had poor confirmatory factor analysis fit. Exploratory factor analysis and item analyses suggested removing items. Good fit was found for an "RS-13" using a bifactor approach. Adequate internal consistency was demonstrated (omega = 0.77-0.90). The RS-13 general factor gave similar accuracy for bullying, physical and mental quality of life, stress, and intent to leave.



CONCLUSIONS: A shortened RS is comparable in reliability, construct, and convergent validity. It measures nurse resilience well.

