Abstract

Intersectional and multilevel approaches are required to tackle mental health disparities for marginalized populations. Intersectionality offers a guiding framework to study how social structures and systems work at multiple socioecological levels to influence the health and well-being of minoritized communities. This special section showcases research using intersectional approaches elucidating mental health and psychopathology outcomes among diverse populations. This commentary briefly summarizes five articles in this special section and discusses their contributions to health disparities research. These articles apply multilevel approaches to investigating how institutional and systemic marginalization impact mental health burden among understudied populations, including sexual and gender minority populations of color and Indigenous people. The studies also highlight future directions for research on the explanatory mechanisms of intersectionality that open the door to designing preventive interventions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

