|
Citation
|
Beuthin O, Bhui K, Yu LM, Shahid S, Almidani L, Bilalaga MM, Hussein R, Harba A, Nasser Y. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2023; 12: e47627.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37347522
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The conflict in Syria has produced the largest forced displacement crisis since the Second World War. As a result, Syrians have experienced various stressors across the migratory process, putting them at an increased risk of developing mental health issues, including, crucially, suicidal ideation (SI). Despite their high rates of SI across Europe, there remain various barriers to accessing treatment. One way to increase access is the use of culturally adapted digital interventions, which have already shown potential for other minority populations. To culturally adapt the intervention, further research is needed to better understand Syrian asylum seekers' and refugees' cultural conceptualizations, coping strategies, and help-seeking behavior for SI. To do so, this study will use a unique cultural adaptation framework to intervene at points of lived experience with the migratory process where Syrian culture and signs of psychopathology converge. Likewise, co-design events will be used to adapt points of experience with the intervention where Syrian culture and the intervention conflict. As the first cultural adaption of a digital SI intervention for Syrian asylum seekers and refugees, this study will hopefully encourage further development of culturally sensitive interventions for the largest refugee population in the United Kingdom and the world.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; suicide; suicidal ideation; refugees; refugee; ethnic minority; asylum; cultural; cultural adaptation; digital mental health; experience-based co-design; immigrant; refugee mental health; suicidal; Syria; Syrian; Syrian refugee; user experience