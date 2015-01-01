Abstract

Despite unintentional injuries (such as transport injuries, drowning, falls, and burns) being the leading cause of death for adolescents aged 10-24 years, there remains a struggle to leverage the attention and political will needed to address this preventable loss of life. Globally in 2019, 369 000 adolescents and young people aged 10-24 years died from unintentional injuries. 31·1 million disability-adjusted life-years have been attributed to these injury mechanisms, and there has been little change over the past few decades. Although injury poses potential lifelong impacts on physical and mental health and economic and social effects on families, adolescent health and wellbeing has typically focused on other issues such as mental health, suicide, sexual and reproductive health, and substance use. Among unintentional injuries in adolescents, only road traffic injuries receive attention

Language: en