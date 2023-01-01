|
Citation
Dufour GK, Ternes M, Stinson V. Law Hum. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
37347897
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Victim impact statements (VISs) are testimonies that convey the emotional, physical, and financial harm that victims have suffered as the result of a crime. Although VISs are often presented to the court at sentencing, it is unclear whether they impact judicial decisions regarding sentencing. HYPOTHESES: We did not have any formal a priori hypothesis but instead examined five research questions. The first two explored whether the relationship between the victim and the offender, as well as the type of crime, was associated with differences in the likelihood of VIS submission. The following two explored whether the presence of a VIS was associated with differences in sentencing outcomes (incarceration, probation, ancillary orders, parole eligibility). The final research question explored whether the number of VISs and the delivery format (oral vs. written) was associated with differences in sentencing outcomes.
Language: en